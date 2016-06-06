Chinese auto website Bitauto to get $300 mln in funding

June 6 Chinese auto information website operator Bitauto Holdings Ltd said it is raising $300 million from internet companies Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc and an additional investor.

The three companies will invest $50 million each in Bitauto.

Bitauto will issue up to $150 million in convertible bonds to PA Grand Opportunity Ltd.

Tencent, Baidu and JD will each buy 2.5 million newly issued ordinary shares of Bitauto for $20.23 per American depositary share, Bitauto said. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)