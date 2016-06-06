Chinese auto website Bitauto to get $300 mln in funding

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Chinese auto information website operator Bitauto Holdings Ltd said it is raising $300 million from internet companies Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc and an additional investor.
The three companies will invest $50 million each in Bitauto.
Bitauto will issue up to $150 million in convertible bonds to PA Grand Opportunity Ltd.
Tencent, Baidu and JD will each buy 2.5 million newly issued ordinary shares of Bitauto for $20.23 per American depositary share, Bitauto said. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.