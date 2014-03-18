CORRECTED-Fortress-linked Pantera invested $10 mln in Bitstamp - Bloomberg

(Corrects name of company "Coinbase" in eighth paragraph)
March 17 Pantera Capital Management LP, a hedge
fund that manages money for Fortress Investment Group LLC
executives, invested about $10 million in Bitstamp Ltd
months before it emerged as the world's dominant dollar-bitcoin
exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing three people briefed on the
deal.
The infusion late last year ranks among the largest single
investments in a bitcoin venture and is part of Pantera's
strategy to build a brand in the bitcoin world, Bloomberg said.
(r.reuters.com/jaq67v)
The market for the digital currency was rocked last month
when Mt. Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange, ceased
operations and filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United
States.
On Feb. 11, Slovenia-based Bitstamp became the second major
bitcoin exchange to halt customer withdrawals following a cyber
attack, but resumed service three days later, restoring some
confidence to the shaken market.
Fortress Investment said last month it incurred a $3.7
million paper loss last year on an investment it made in
bitcoin.
"SECOND WAVE"
Many bitcoin believers expect Mt. Gox's collapse to result
in a more robust system, with more sophisticated investors
getting involved.
"The second wave (of bitcoin) is the polar opposite, it's
business people who are not really politically motivated ... and
they're being backed by venture capital, Wall Street companies,
they have chief risk officers, chief compliance officers," Chris
Larsen, CEO of Ripple Labs Inc, an online payment system, told
Reuters.
"I think it's important to distinguish between the bitcoin
protocol - which really wasn't where the problem was - and a
very weak player that was incorrectly using protocol, and that's
Mt. Gox. ... Bitstamp, Coinbase, Bitpay, Circle, there are some
very well funded, very professionally run companies. Bitstamp
just did a very extensive audit proving all of their balances, I
know they're just starting a routine quarterly audit," Larsen
added.
San Francisco-based Ripple Labs counts Google Inc,
Andreessen Horowitz, and other Silicon Valley funds among its
backers.
Fortress Group, Pantera Capital Management and Bitstamp
could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.
