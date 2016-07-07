UPDATE 1-Coinbase gets $10.5 mln investment from Bank of Tokyo, 2 others

(Adds details, comments from company officials, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 7 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said
on Thursday it received a $10.5 million investment from Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), the bank's Mitsubishi UFJ Capital
unit and Sozo Ventures as part of a strategic partnership
involving its long-term expansion.
Coinbase, which is the world's largest bitcoin company and
currently operates in 32 countries, does not operate in Japan
just yet, though it runs an exchange in Singapore. The company
said Japan is a big part of its international expansion.
"BTMU will be a strong partner for us both in Asia and
globally," Sam Rosenblum, international expansion and banking
lead at Coinbase, said in a phone interview with Reuters. "Japan
will certainly be an important market for us and one that is
pretty critical for the development of digital currencies."
Bitcoin is a digital currency that enables users to move
money across the world quickly and anonymously without the need
for third-party verification.
Rosenblum said San Francisco-based Coinbase has been working
with BTMU for about a year on various projects and those
collaborations have culminated in a strategic investment.
Sozo Ventures, which has dual headquarters in Silicon Valley
and Tokyo, early on has been instrumental in bringing Twitter to
Japan.
In order for Coinbase to do business in Japan, it would need
regulatory approval from the country's Financial Services
Agency.
Rosenblum said there is no timetable as to when Coinbase
would launch operations in Japan.
Coinbase last year raised $75 million from a slew of
investors. The BTMU investment is an individual transaction and
not part of any funding round, Rosenblum said.
Coinbase currently has two trading platforms, one for retail
investors and one for institutions. Over the last four weeks,
trading volume for the two platforms totaled around $400
million, according to Adam White, Coinbase's vice president for
business development.
Since bitcoin's inception in 2009, it has grown in
popularity and price. Late on Thursday, bitcoin traded at
$621.74 on the Bitstamp platform. So far this year,
the digital currency is up 44.2 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie
Adler)