UPDATE 1-Bitcoin exchange Coinbase to add ether currency to trading platform

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK May 19 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said
on Thursday it will add digital currency ether on its trading
platform next Tuesday.
The addition of ether comes given the surge in interest in
the digital asset among major financial institutions such as
Barclays and UBS as well as other
enterprises worldwide like IBM, which are trying to
explore the Ethereum network.
Ether is the digital currency for the Ethereum platform, a
blockchain, or public ledger that can create decentralized
applications. Ethereum, which uses ether to execute peer-to-peer
contracts automatically without the need for intermediaries, was
co-founded and invented by 22-year old Russian Canadian
programmer Vitalik Buterin.
"We're very excited about Ethereum. There has been a ton of
progress made in the last six to nine months," said Adam White,
vice president of business development at Coinbase in an
interview with Reuters. "We have seen hundreds of emerging
decentralized apps (applications) launched on Ethereum."
He added that bitcoin cannot mirror Ethereum's "scripting
language," so both bitcoin and ether can co-exist and will not
necessarily compete with each other.
Coinbase also plans to change the name of its platform to
GDAX (Global Digital Asset Exchange), said White. The name
Coinbase, however, will be retained for its retail service such
as exchanging dollars for bitcoin or ether, he added.
Coinbase, widely believed to be the largest bitcoin-focused
company in terms of investment, will offer ether/dollar and
ether/bitcoin currency pairs on GDAX. The name change was made
because the company will add more digital assets for trading on
its exchange, White said.
According to coinmarketcap.com, ether is trading at $14.28
late on Thursday, with a market capitalization of about $1.1
billion, the second largest behind bitcoin. Bitcoin currently
has a market cap of $6.9 billion. Daily volume for ether is
around $48 million, while average daily volume for bitcoin is
$87.2 million.
At the beginning of the year, ether traded at just $1 per
token and it is the fastest-rising digital currency.
White said ether will be available on GDAX in most states
except New York because Coinbase is still in the process of
applying for a license in the state.
Coinbase's move to add ether trading to its currency
exchange platform came after New York approved the application
of Gemini Trust Company, founded by investors Tyler and Cameron
Winklevoss, to trade ether on its exchange.
"What's powerful about ethereum is that I can write
self-executing contracts and I can run them on Ethereum and it's
not on any central server or computer," said White.
