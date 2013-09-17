Winklevoss twins say Bitcoin could become a country's currency

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss,
currently making headlines with plans to launch a Bitcoin fund,
said on Tuesday that they could see the digital currency
becoming a country's official money.
"The next step for Bitcoin is potentially becoming the
currency of a country," Tyler Winklevoss said.
The twin brothers, famous for their history with Facebook
Inc, were speaking at the 9th annual Value Investing
Congress in New York.
Speaking less than three months after filing plans to launch
the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, an exchange traded fund that would
allow investors to trade the digital currency like stocks, the
brothers laid out a primer on Bitcoin and spoke about what might
be next for the currency.
Bitcoins, touted by some experts as the future of money,
gained in prominence during Europe's financial crisis as more
people questioned the safety of holding their cash in the bank.
With Bitcoin there are no bail-ins like in Cyprus," Tyler
Winklevoss said. The brothers added that they expect to see a
financial implosion in Cyrus in the next year or two and said
that was one reason to use Bitcoin. In bail-ins, some of the
debt owed to creditors, including bondholders, is written off.
The brothers, Olympic rowers who earned MBA degrees from
Oxford University, told regulators in July that they plan to
initially sell $20 million worth of shares, with each share
worth a fraction of a Bitcoin. They said they could not speak in
greater detail about their own fund right now.
But they laid out what they to be the benefits of the
digital currency, saying sending money abroad would be easier
and cheaper and it would allow charitable donations to be made
more easily.
Most presenters, including some prominent hedge fund
managers, give one or two of their best stock picks at the
conference. While the Winklevoss twins made a more general case
for the digital currency, their presentation resonated with the
audience and the brothers fielded more questions than any of the
previous presenters.