Digital Asset in blockchain tie-ups with Accenture, PwC, Broadridge

NEW YORK Feb 17 Digital Asset Holdings LLC, a
start-up specializing in the blockchain technology for the
financial services industry, announced on Wednesday that it has
entered into business relationships with Accenture, Broadridge
and PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure faster adoption of its
product.
"These alliances will accelerate innovation, drive growth
and broaden our reach in different segments across the world,"
said Blythe Masters, chief executive officer at Digital Asset
holdings and a former JP Morgan investment banker.
The blockchain, the underlying technology behind bitcoin, is
a digital tool for recording and verifying transactions. The
technology makes it easier to create cost-efficient business
networks without requiring central control.
The partnerships show how the financial services industry is
exploring the potential of the blockchain. In 2015, there was an
explosion of interest in the bitcoin technology as a way to
solve inefficiencies in financial markets.
The blockchain is also referred to as a distributed ledger.
Digital Asset Holdings, in its statement, referred to itself as
a provider of distributed ledger technology.
Technology services provider Accenture will provide
consulting and systems integration services - ranging from
feasibility studies, business case assessments to operating
model design - for clients through collaboration on
blockchain-related work at global financial institutions, the
statement said.
Broadridge will help identify, develop and drive adoption of
business use cases of the blockchain, while PwC will help
educate Digital Asset's clients on its technology.
"We believe that our partnership with Digital Asset and
blockchain solutions demonstrates PwC's commitment to providing
our global clients with what the markets are demanding," said
Haskell S. Garfinkel, partner, FinTech co-leader at PwC.
"That is, commercially viable open sourced technologies that
are based on trust, and solve the most complex problems
businesses face at speeds and costs not yet imagined."
Two weeks ago, Goldman Sachs and IBM participated in Digital
Asset's latest funding round. Digital Assets raised roughly $60
million.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Trott)