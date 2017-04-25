UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators to review decision denying Bitcoin ETF -filing

(Adds details on SEC decision)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission plans to review its decision last month to
block the listing of the first U.S. exchange-traded fund
tracking the digital currency bitcoin, a regulatory filing
showed on Tuesday.
A more-than-three-year effort by investors Cameron and Tyler
Winklevoss to convince the SEC to allow it to bring the Bitcoin
ETF to market stalled when the agency's staff ruled against them
in March.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money
around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without
the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government.
A fund holding the currency could bring more professional
investors to the asset and push its price higher.
Yet bitcoin presents a new set of risks to investors given
its limited adoption, a number of massive cybersecurity breaches
affecting bitcoin owners and the lack of consistent treatment of
the assets by governments.
Bitcoin traded up 1.7 percent at $1274.99 earlier
on Tuesday. The digital currency has rebounded after initially
plunging following the SEC's initial decision calling the
digital currency market "unregulated."
CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats exchange had applied to
list the ETF and appealed to the commission to review its
staff's decision. The exchange did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)