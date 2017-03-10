UPDATE 3-U.S. regulators reject Bitcoin ETF, digital currency plunges

(Updates Bitcoin prices, adds reaction from advocates and
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what
would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to
track bitcoin, the digital currency.
Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have been trying for
more than three years to convince the SEC to let it bring the
Bitcoin ETF to market. CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats
exchange had applied to list the ETF.
The digital currency's price plunged, falling as
much as 18 percent in trading immediately after the decision
before rebounding slightly. It last traded down 7.8 percent to
$1,098.
Bitcoin had scaled to a record of nearly $1,300 this month,
higher than the price of an ounce of gold, as investors
speculated that an ETF holding the digital currency could woo
more people into buying the asset.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money
around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without
the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government.
Yet bitcoin presents a new set of risks to investors given
its limited adoption, a number of massive cybersecurity breaches
affecting bitcoin owners and the lack of consistent treatment of
the assets by governments.
"Based on the record before it, the Commission believes that
the significant markets for bitcoin are unregulated," the SEC
said in a statement. "The commission notes that bitcoin is still
in the relatively early stages of its development and that, over
time, regulated bitcoin-related markets of significant size may
develop."
The regulators have questions and concerns about how the
funds would work and whether they could be priced and trade
effectively, according to a financial industry source familiar
with the SEC's thinking.
"We began this journey almost four years ago, and are
determined to see it through," said Tyler Winklevoss, CFO of
Digital Asset Services LLC. "We agree with the SEC that
regulation and oversight are important to the health of any
marketplace and the safety of all investors."
The Winklevoss twins are best known for their feud with
Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg over whether he
stole the idea for what became the world's most popular social
networking website from them. The former Olympic rowers
ultimately settled their legal dispute, which was dramatized in
the 2010 film "The Social Network."
Since then they have become major investors in the digital
currency, which relies on "mining" computers that validate
blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical
puzzles. The first to solve the puzzle and clear the transaction
is rewarded with new bitcoins. Solutions to the puzzle come
roughly every 10 minutes.
Advocates of the currency and the technology it relies on to
document transactions, blockchain, were dismayed by the ruling.
"How do we develop well-capitalized and regulated markets in
the U.S. and Europe if financial innovators aren't allowed to
bring products to market that grow domestic demand for digital
currencies like bitcoin?" asked Jerry Brito, executive director
of Coin Center, an advocacy group.
Spencer Bogart, head of research at Blockchain Capital, said
bitcoin's price could fall as much as 20 percent but that its
long-term adoption will continue.
A Bats spokeswoman said the exchange is reviewing the SEC's
statement and would have no further comment.
There are two other bitcoin ETF applications awaiting a
verdict from the SEC. Grayscale Investments LLC's Bitcoin
Investment Trust, backed by early bitcoin advocate Barry Silbert
and his Digital Currency Group, filed an application last year.
SolidX Partners Inc, a U.S. technology company that provides
blockchain services, also filed its ETF application last year.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and John
McCrank in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jennifer Ablan)