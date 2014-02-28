Fortress takes paper loss on bitcoin investment

BRIEF-Monotype Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - revenue for quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5%, year over year
BOSTON Feb 28 Fortress Investment Group said it incurred a $3.7 million paper loss last year on an investment it made in the virtual currency bitcoin.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it invested $20 million in bitcoin in 2013, and that the stake was worth $16.3 million by the end of the year.
"Fortress recorded $3.7 million in unrealized losses on digital currency during 2013, which was included in gains (losses) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations," the company said in its 10-K filing.
Fortress, one of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, is one of the first big-name investors to publicly say it has suffered a loss on its bitcoin investment.
On Friday, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, filed for bankruptcy protection.
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SOFIA, April 28 First Investment Bank (Fibank) , Bulgaria's third largest lender, said on Friday it had hired Citigroup to advise on its strategic options that could involve attracting new core investors.