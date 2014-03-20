Bitcoin's promise: a financial revolution the web's been waiting for

| March 21
March 21 Bitcoin may not be the messiah of a new
currency its hardcore fans yearn for, but it may herald the
deeper financial revolution the internet has been waiting for.
While computers and smartphones have brought the web to more
than a third of the world's population, online commerce still
largely depends on a banking system that has changed little over
recent decades, some of it relying on computer code written
before the web was born.
The growing interest in bitcoin, a digital currency that
requires no centralized body to handle transactions, is
beginning to change all that.
"The rise of bitcoin has changed everyone's idea of what a
good payment system should be," says Manu Sporny, CEO of web
payments company Digital Bazaar, who is spearheading an effort
to get the industry together to agree on standards for handling
online transactions. "Bitcoin raised the bar, so everyone's got
to come in and match that in some way."
A key moment, Sporny and others say, will be a meeting in
Paris next week hosted by the World Wide Web Consortium, or W3C,
one of the key bodies for setting internet standards.
Gathering for the first time to discuss web payment
standards will be telecom operators such as Deutsche Telekom
, Telefonica and AT&T, payment
companies including SWIFT, PayPal and Gemalto,
as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin can claim some credit for this buzz of activity.
Much of the focus on bitcoin has been on its meteoric rise
in value - soaring from $30 a year ago to above $1,000 late in
the year - which has been only slightly dented by the collapse
last month of Mt. Gox, a leading bitcoin exchange, with half a
billion dollars' worth of bitcoins missing.
But bitcoin as a currency might be a distraction.
Underpinning the digital currency is a combination of key
computing principles - decentralized timestamping, public key
cryptography and a proof of work system - that promise to
revolutionise transactions.
Says Peter Vessenes, CEO of bitcoin start-up CoinLab and
chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, an advocacy group promoting
its adoption: "Those three could be turned into money, but they
could also do a lot of other things."
CHEAPER DEALS
What interests some, and worries others, among those due to
attend the Paris meeting is the promise bitcoin offers in
cutting the cost of moving money around.
"If they can have it cheaper, they will make it cheaper,"
said Marcus Swanepoel of Switchless, a Singapore-based company
offering to integrate bitcoin processes into traditional banks
and telecom companies.
Bitcoin poses a challenge for those used to handling
consumer transactions: PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that
credit card companies charge around 3 percent in transaction
fees. PayPal's cut can go as high as 4 percent. Those same
transactions via bitcoin firms such as Coinbase and BitPay,
which bypass central financial institutions, are as likely to be
free.
However, Visa Inc's head of innovation Jim McCarthy
told an investors' conference this month that while there were
things to be learned about bitcoin, "I don't see those as the
things that are going to tip the apple cart anytime soon."
MasterCard and Visa will not be at the Paris meeting,
noted Sporny.
"GETTING WHACKED"
Indeed, there's plenty of skepticism that bitcoin will
amount to anything, with critics pointing to recent setbacks
such as Mt. Gox and the libertarian bent of some of its
supporters, as indicators it's little more than a Ponzi scheme.
Some of bitcoin's doubters come from within. Mike Hearn, a
key contributor to the code underpinning bitcoin, dismisses talk
of Ponzi schemes, but worries about complacency. "A lot of
people seem to believe it's a done deal, a dead cert. And I
don't see it that way at all."
Hearn says that if bitcoin is going to challenge or win over
the banking mainstream it needs to adopt better security while
making it easier to use. And then, it needs to reach out to
overcome the banking world's anxiety about regulators and its
perceived links to crime.
"The banking blockage, where all banks are afraid of
touching bitcoin because they're afraid of getting whacked by
governments, is still the biggest challenge that bitcoin faces,"
he said.
COOPERATION
Switchless' Swanepoel believes this fear is already
dissipating. Standard Bank of South Africa, for
example, recently ran a pilot using Switchless technology to
integrate bitcoin trading into the bank's own currency systems.
He sees similar interest among telephone operators and post
offices looking for a cheap way to build a system to handle
monetary transactions. But if bitcoin does make it into these
behemoths, it's likely to accompany existing technologies. "You
don't see bitcoin as something that would eliminate how things
are done at the moment," Swanepoel said in a phone interview.
"They're more likely to sit side by side."
Start-up Ripple, for example, offers a way for users to buy
and sell currencies using some bitcoin technologies but not its
computer-hogging method of confirmation, called mining. End
users needn't know or care that they're using a system with
bitcoin roots.
"Then people won't even know they're using it, they'll be
using brands that they trust that will be using these protocols.
All they'll know is that they suddenly get to send money to
India for free, instantly," said Ripple CEO Chris Larsen.
MOBILE WALLET
Bitcoin's biggest potential market may be among the millions
of people with limited access to proper banking services.
Bitcoin naturally lends itself to the idea of a mobile
wallet, and of small payments that have so far been too
expensive for mass adoption. Users of dogecoin, a variant of
bitcoin, for example, raised funds for the Jamaican bobsled team
and three Indian athletes to go to last month's Winter Olympics,
and this week raised more than $30,000 to build wells in Kenya.
Bitcoin and its offshoots also offer a way round government
currency controls - either by converting fiat currency to a
virtual currency that can be sent overseas, or by bypassing the
local currency entirely.
Next week, an Icelander who calls himself Baldur Friggjar
Óinsson will start releasing a new crypto-currency he has
created himself, Auroracoin, to all Icelanders who want some.
The idea, he said in an email interview, "is to free the
Icelandic people from fiat currency and currency controls" by
giving them access to a currency that can be traded online or,
in theory, used to pay for goods and services.
Icelanders have been restricted from converting their cash
into foreign currency since the 2008 financial crisis. Each
Icelander can download their allocation of Auroracoins, worth
about $500 at current prices, from a website.
"Hopefully this is the beginning of a lasting revolution,
where the power over money is removed from the elite and placed
in the hands of the people," Baldur said.
BEYOND MONEY
Revolutionary talk aside, the legacy of bitcoin could be in
the way it can decentralise any kind of transaction. The record
of all transactions using the bitcoin protocol are stored in
something called a blockchain - a log of where all bitcoins have
changed hands.
Forget bitcoin as merely a currency, said the foundation's
Vessenes, and think of it as a decentralised way to confer and
agree ownership.
The smallest unit of bitcoin, the satoshi, could be a token
that represents ownership of a share - with details of who
should be paid a dividend, or who can vote at shareholder
meetings - all built directly into the token. Ownership of a car
could be managed the same way, so it only responds to someone
who can prove possession and ownership of that token.
"Money, or what one perceives as money, is just a form of
disintermediated trust," says Pindar Wong, a Hong Kong-based
consultant who has been working on internet-based payment
technologies. "There's a whole scope of innovation here and
we're just touching the tip of a very big iceberg."
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight in Tokyo; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)