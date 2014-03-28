Tokyo court extends Mt. Gox bankruptcy investigation to May 9

TOKYO, March 28 A deadline for a court-mandated
investigation into why bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox failed, and
whether it should be revived under bankruptcy protection laws,
has been extended to May 9, the company said in a brief
statement on Friday.
The Tokyo District Court had set a Friday deadline for
Nobuaki Kobayashi, a partner at Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, to
report on his investigation into the collapse last month of what
was once the world's largest bitcoin exchange.
In seeking the extension, Kobayashi cited the involvement of
investigatory agencies as well as the work required to confirm
Mt. Gox's financial situation, according to a petition filed to
the court. Mt. Gox said on Wednesday it had submitted records
and documents to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police as part of its
civil rehabilitation application.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo on Feb. 28,
saying 750,000 bitcoins belonging to its customers and 100,000
of its own bitcoins were stolen by hackers who exploited a
security flaw in its software. It also said around $27 million
were "missing" from its Japanese bank accounts.
It has since said it "found" 200,000 bitcoins in an
old-format online wallet which it had thought was empty,
raising creditors' hopes of recovering some of
their lost digital wealth.
Mt. Gox has applied to restructure under a procedure similar
to Chapter 11 in the United States. But whether the exchange
will qualify for that procedure, or be forced into liquidation,
will depend on the results of Kobayashi's investigation and the
approval of creditors.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)