'Pony' botnet steals bitcoins, digital currencies - Trustwave

| BOSTON
BOSTON Feb 24 Cyber criminals have infected
hundreds of thousands of computers with a virus called "Pony" to
steal bitcoins and other digital currencies, in the most
ambitious cyber attack on virtual money uncovered so far,
according to security firm Trustwave.
Trustwave said on Monday that it has found evidence that the
operators of a cybercrime ring known as the Pony botnet have
stolen some 85 virtual "wallets" that contained bitcoins and
other types of digital currencies. The firm said it did not know
how much digital currency was contained in the wallets.
"It is the first time we saw such a widespread presence of
this type of malware. It was on hundreds of thousands of
machines," said Ziv Mador, security research director with
Chicago-based Trustwave.
Trustwave said it believes the crime ring is still
operating, though it does not know who is running the group. The
company said it has disrupted the servers that were controlling
machines infected with Pony, but expects the group to launch
more attacks on virtual currency users.
A representative for the Bitcoin Foundation, a trade group
that promotes adoption of the digital currency, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Trustwave's discovery comes in the wake of an unrelated
cyber attack that spammed bitcoin exchanges earlier this month.
That attack prompted at least three online virtual currency
traders to halt withdrawals, causing bitcoin's value to plunge
33 percent over three weeks.
Bitcoin is a digital currency sustained by software code
written by an unknown programmer or group of programmers. It is
not governed by any one company or person, and its value is
determined by user demand.
People who buy digital currency can store it in virtual
wallets on their own machines or with companies that offer
storage and security services.
Mador said digital currency theft is still in its infancy,
but that it is likely to grow.
"If digital currencies become more popular, this type of
campaign is likely to get much bigger," he said.
NEW OPPORTUNITY
Digital currency buyers can easily protect themselves from
hackers by encrypting digital currency files, Mador said.
"Most websites don't encrypt them by default, but you can
turn them on," he added.
Botnets are collections of infected computers that take
orders from central "command and control" servers. The botnets
steal data from compromised PCs and can also deliver other types
of malware that force them to perform tasks.
This is at least the third type of fraud to surface
involving digital currencies. Criminals have previously hacked
into marketplaces where digital currencies are traded by
exploiting security flaws in those sites, then stealing those
currencies, according to Trustwave. ()
Cyber criminals have also developed botnets that force
enslaved computers to create, or "mine", digital currencies,
which the fraudsters then claim as their own.
Bitcoin mining is a time-consuming process in which
computers perform complex math calculations. The operators of
those botnets are stealing electricity and data center resources
when they use compromised machines to mine digital currencies.
Trustwave in December uncovered a trove of some 2 million
stolen passwords to websites including Facebook Inc,
Google Inc, Twitter Inc and Yahoo Inc
while probing a command and control server using a less
sophisticated version of the Pony malware.
Trustwave said on Monday that the new version of Pony
compromised another 600,000 website credentials.