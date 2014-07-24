版本:
Ex-Bizjet CEO pleads guilty to foreign bribery

WASHINGTON, July 24 The former chief executive of BizJet, the U.S. unit of aircraft repair company Lufthansa Technik AG, pleaded guilty on Thursday for his role in a scheme to bribe government officials in Mexico and Panama, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The former CEO, Bernd Kowalewski, is the third of the company's executives to plead guilty to participating in the scheme. The company paid $12 million in 2012 to resolve related charges. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
