版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants shares down 13.2 pct after the bell following sales results

NEW YORK Jan 16 BJ's Restaurants Inc : * Shares were down 13.2 percent after the bell following sales results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐