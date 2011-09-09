UPDATE 1-BJ's stockholders approve takeover by Leonard Green, CVC

* Holders of about 72 pct common stock approve deal

* Deal expected to close at end of Sept. (Follows alerts)

Sept 9 BJ's Wholesale Club Inc said shareholders approved its takeover by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners in a deal worth $2.8 billion.

Holders of about 72 percent of the company's stock voted in favor of the deal while holders of less than a percent of the company's common stock voted against it.

The merger is expected to close by the end of the month, BJ's said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which operates 190 warehouse clubs in 15 U.S. states concentrated on the East Coast, were trading nearly flat at $50.99 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)