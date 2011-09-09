UPDATE 1-BJ's stockholders approve takeover by Leonard Green, CVC

BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* Holders of about 72 pct common stock approve deal
* Deal expected to close at end of Sept. (Follows alerts)
Sept 9 BJ's Wholesale Club Inc said shareholders approved its takeover by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners in a deal worth $2.8 billion.
Holders of about 72 percent of the company's stock voted in favor of the deal while holders of less than a percent of the company's common stock voted against it.
The merger is expected to close by the end of the month, BJ's said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which operates 190 warehouse clubs in 15 U.S. states concentrated on the East Coast, were trading nearly flat at $50.99 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.