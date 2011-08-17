UPDATE 1-BJ's Wholesale profit surpasses expectations

CHICAGO Aug 17 BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N
posted a much better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, helped by improved margins, gasoline sales and
cost-cutting.
The company, which is being sold to private equity firms
Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL],
earned $45.7 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second
quarter, up from $35.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier. It had forecast a profit of $40.5 million to $42.5
million, or 74 cents to 78 cents per share.
Earnings from continuing operations were 85 cents per
share, topping analysts' average forecast of 77 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
As previously reported, sales rose 11 percent to $2.98
billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.8 percent
and were up 3.8 percent excluding gasoline sales.
Visits to BJ's stores were essentially flat, while the
average amount spent per transaction rose by about 3 percent.
Food sales rose about 5 percent. BJ's has been adding more
fresh foods and prepared meals to entice shoppers to do more of
their weekly grocery shopping at the club, which charges an
annual membership fee.
BJ's agreed in June to be sold for $2.8 billion in cash.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl; editing by John Wallace)