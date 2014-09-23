BRIEF-BKW launches about 165 million Swiss francs senior convertible bond offering

Sept 23 BKW AG :
* Says announces launch of offering of approximately 165
million Swiss francs senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2020
* Says bonds will be convertible into approximately 4.2 million
registered
shares of BKW, 8% of its currently issued share capital
* Says bonds are expected to carry coupon of between 0.00 % and
0.50 % per
annum
* Says bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount
and unless
repurchased, will mature on 30 September 2020 at their
principal amount
* Says E.ON to launch of offering of about EUR 115 million
exchangeable bonds
with maturity of 4 years
* Says E.ON bonds are exchangeable into BKW shares by
potentially monetizing
its entire stake in BKW
* Source text: bit.ly/1of6CEJ
