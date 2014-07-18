版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 13:29 BJT

BRIEF-BKW plans to transfer its shareholding in swissgrid to wholly-owned subsidiary

July 18 BKW AG : * Says is planning to transfer its shareholding in swissgrid to a wholly-owned

subsidiary * Says BKW also aims to transfer its loan receivables from swissgrid as part of

the same transaction * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1r7UR6L] * Further company coverage
