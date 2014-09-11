BRIEF-BKW reports H1 sales of CHF 1.39 billion

Sept 11 BKW AG : * Says H1 sales CHF 1.39 billion versus CHF 1.31 billion year ago * Says H1 net profit CHF 92.1 million versus CHF 103.6 million year ago * Says H1 operating profit CHF 141.2 million versus CHF 187.2 million year ago * Says confirms outlook for current FY that it communicated through publication

of its 2013 annual financial statements * Says for FY 2014 BKW expects its operating result and net profit to be in

line with the adjusted figures achieved in 2013 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/WLNQge] * Further company coverage