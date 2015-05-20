Black Knight Financial IPO priced at $24.50 per share

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 19 Black Knight Financial Services Inc's said its initial public offering has been priced at $24.50 per share, valuing the provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, at about $3.65 billion.
The IPO raised about $441 million, after the company's upsized offering of 18 million Class A shares was priced above the midpoint of its expected range of $22-$25 per share.
Black Knight Financial, which counts title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the shares in the offering.
The company, which lists Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co among its largest clients, helps in mortgage servicing and also provides information on property valuation and collateral risk to originators and mortgage servicers.
Black Knight, earlier known as Lender Processing Services Inc, was bought by Fidelity in 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to grow its mortgage servicing business.
The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "BKFS".
JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are among the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 1 Carl Icahn's big bet on falling prices for biofuels credits generated a rare profit in that area last quarter for the billionaire investor's refining company CVR Energy, according to public filings.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The heads of the U.S. financial regulators will meet next week to dive into the sensitive process of labeling companies "systemically important," better known as "too big to fail."