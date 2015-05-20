Fidelity National-controlled Black Knight shares rise 8.7 pct in debut

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc, a provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, rose as much as 8.7 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $4 billion.
The company raised about $441 million after its IPO was priced at $24.50 per share, close to the top end of the expected range of $22-$25.
Black Knight, which counts title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the 18 million Class A shares in the upsized offering.
Black Knight, formerly known as Lender Processing Services Inc, was bought by Fidelity in May 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to boost its mortgage servicing business.
Black Knight shares opened at $26.25 and touched a high of $26.63 in morning trade.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.