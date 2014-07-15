Blackberry U.S. shares fall after the bell

NEW YORK, July 15 BlackBerry's U.S.-listed shares were down 4 percent at $10.85 after the closing bell and the stock was set to open at its lowest in a week.

Earlier, International Business Machines Corp said it will partner exclusively with Apple Inc to sell iPhones and iPads loaded with applications geared at enterprise clients. IBM shares were up 1.9 pct while Apple shares were up 1.3 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Diane Craft)