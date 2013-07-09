UPDATE 1-CEO says BlackBerry open to licensing deals, other options

By Euan Rocha
WATERLOO, Ontario July 9 BlackBerry Ltd
signaled on Tuesday that a licensing deal, or even an outright
sale of the company, was still a possibility, pleasing
shareholders still reeling from the disappointing debut for its
new line of smartphones.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, responding to a question
about whether he was looking into strategic alternatives, said
he is open to all options that create value for shareholders. He
emphasized that the company has so far focused on creating value
through the launch of its new devices powered by an all-new
BlackBerry 10 operating system.
"This is a long-term transition for the company, but I can
assure you that we're pushing very hard," Heins said at the
company's annual shareholder meeting. "BlackBerry will pursue
every opportunity to create value for shareholders."
His remarks that BlackBerry was also open to any and all
licensing opportunities, sent shares higher in morning trading.
John Goldsmith, deputy head of equities at Montrusco Bolton,
which owns more than 1.5 million BlackBerry shares, believes
that BlackBerry may well be pressed into striking such a deal.
"I think they're on a very short leash," said Goldsmith,
referring to BlackBerry's management. "I wouldn't be surprised
if within the next two quarters there is a definitive
announcement with regard to other options that this company
could be looking at whether that's putting itself for sale or
some other option."
The company's stock had dropped more than 30 percent after
it posted disappointing second-quarter results in late June and
forecast an operating loss in the current quarter.
A bigger concern for investors, was the fact that it sold
fewer-than-expected BlackBerry 10 devices in their first full
quarter on the market, offering little evidence that it could
quickly win back market share from Apple Inc's iPhone,
Samsung's Galaxy devices, and other phones powered
by Google's Android operating system.
Even so, some investors believe many other companies would
relish the prospect of getting their hands on the new platform.
"I can see why this guy is confident," said Ross Healy, a
portfolio manager with MacNicol & Associates, whose clients own
BlackBerry shares. "He is talking about partnerships and being
open to talks and I don't think you say that unless you've
really had a talk or two with interested parties - and that
gives you some confidence."
At the meeting, held at BlackBerry's home base in Waterloo,
Ontario, Heins conceded that BlackBerry has a tough road ahead
as it attempts to turn around its fortunes, but he insisted it
was on the right track.
Heins said BlackBerry was already seeing small signs of
market-share gains in the top-end of the ultra-competitive
smartphone market.
"Before you go into any strategic option, I think you have
to create value. And the value of the company 15 months ago was
way less than what it is today," he said.
CLOCK TICKING
Despite the company's confident tone, many investors agree
that the clock is ticking for BlackBerry, which is caught in a
squeeze on both the high- and low-ends of the smartphone market.
BlackBerry 10 devices hit store shelves this year just as
the high-end smartphone segment had begun to show some signs of
saturation. Last week, Samsung reported results that fell shy of
expectations, while Apple earlier this year reported its first
quarterly profit decline in more than a decade.
On the mid- to low end, competition is growing intense, with
Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies and
ZTE gaining ground.
Even so, BlackBerry said it remains determined to stick to
its plan and is not re-thinking its strategy in any manner.
"We as a board remain completely supportive of management,"
said the company's chair, Barbara Stymiest, adding that she was
confident the turnaround plan would succeed.
Shareholders voted on Tuesday to elect all the company's
director nominees to its board. They also approved the plan to
change the company's name to BlackBerry Ltd from Research In
Motion Ltd, a move that had been announced in January.
BlackBerry shares closed almost 1 percent higher at $9.64 on
the Nasdaq on Tuesday.