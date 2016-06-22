BlackBerry's top goal to make devices profitable this year -CEO

(Adds further details)
By Alastair Sharp
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22 BlackBerry Ltd's
top priority for this year is making its devices
business profitable, its chief executive said on Wednesday, even
as it weighs the future of its hardware operation.
"The device business must be profitable, because we don't
want to run a business that drags onto the bottom line," Chief
Executive John Chen told investors at the company's annual
meeting. "We've got to get there this year."
BlackBerry, once the smartphone market leader before being
displaced by Apple Inc and competitors run on Alphabet
Inc's Android platform, has been working to reposition
itself as a software and service provider with a focus on device
management for large organizations.
Chen took up the CEO role in late 2013 with a reputation as
a turnaround artist. But the company's stock has only gained
modestly since then, with many investors waiting for signs the
now-smaller company will be able to carve out opportunities.
The chief executive reiterated that BlackBerry wants to grow
its software revenue by about 30 percent in the current fiscal
year, which he estimates would be double what the market is
growing at.
The company is also still aiming to have positive free cash
flow this fiscal year, he said.
Chen and other executives and board members gave limited
information about the company's current financial performance,
as it is releasing first quarter results on Thursday.
(With additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto)