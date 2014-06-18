BlackBerry to announce app licensing deal with Amazon -sources

TORONTO, June 18 BlackBerry Ltd is set to unveil a licensing deal with Amazon.com Inc that will allow the Canadian smartphone maker to offer about 240,000 Android apps from Amazon's app store on BlackBerry's new devices, according to sources.

The vast line-up of applications will likely be available on BlackBerry 10 devices in the fall, when the company rolls out an upgrade to its operating system, said the sources.

