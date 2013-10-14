BlackBerry issues open letter to calm customers and partners

TORONTO Oct 14 BlackBerry Ltd
on Monday sought to reassure its restive customers and partners
that it was financially stable and "here to stay," even though
it announced massive layoffs and sources say it is in talks to
sell all or part of the company.
In an open letter published in 30 news outlets across nine
countries, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company stressed that its
customers can continue to count on BlackBerry and its products,
despite the challenges it is facing and the changes it is
undergoing.
BlackBerry's products have struggled to compete against the
likes of Apple Inc's iPhone and the numerous devices
powered by Google's Android operating system.
A new line of smartphones that run on the BlackBerry 10
operating system has also failed to re-ignite sales, prompting
the company last month to announce that it would slash its
global workforce by more than a third.
"Our customers read a lot about BlackBerry these days, as we
make the headlines quite often - this has created a lot of noise
and confusion" Frank Boulben, the company's chief marketing
officer, said in an interview.
"We want customers to know that they can continue to count
on us - we are here to stay. We have substantial cash on our
balance sheet and we have no debt. We are restructuring our cost
base and this is a very painful transition, but it will make us
financially stronger and we want to get that message directly to
our customers."
The open letter is being distributed via social media
channels and being published in Tuesday's edition of newspapers
across the globe, including the Washington Post and Wall Street
Journal in the United States, and the Globe and Mail and
National Post in Canada.
The company's future was further thrown into question after
it announced this summer that it is weighing its options,
including an outright sale.
Sources have told Reuters that the company is in talks with
Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP
about selling all or parts of itself. Such a deal would be an
alternative to a preliminary, $9-a-share offer by a group being
led by BlackBerry's biggest investor, Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd.
Last week, BlackBerry co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas
Fregin also said that they are considering a bid to buy the
smartphone maker.
Boulben said the uncertainty is the reason why BlackBerry is
publishing the letter, which highlights the company's strengths
from its security offering to its device management capabilities
and its mobile messaging platform.
"Whoever is interested in BlackBerry understands that the
company has world class products and services. These are
products and services that customers can continue to count on."
Boulben said the company already has 6 million Android and
iPhone customers pre-registered for the launch of its BlackBerry
Messenger (BBM) service.
He said he expects the BBM to launch on both those platforms
"within days," adding that the company is confident that it
fixed issues that arose after the initial cross-platform launch
of the messaging service last month.
The company suspended the cross-platform launch last month,
after an unofficial older version of BBM downloaded by a number
of Android users caused issues with the messaging platform.