BlackBerry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration

April 12 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday Qualcomm Inc was asked to pay the Canadian company about $814.9 million in an interim arbitration decision over royalty overpayments.

The companies in 2016 decided to arbitrate a dispute over Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a licensing deal. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
