BlackBerry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday Qualcomm Inc was asked to pay the Canadian company about $814.9 million in an interim arbitration decision over royalty overpayments.
The companies in 2016 decided to arbitrate a dispute over Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a licensing deal. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
