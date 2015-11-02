AT&T to offer BlackBerry's new Android phone from Friday

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would offer BlackBerry Ltd's new Android-powered smartphone in its retail stores in the United States and online from Friday.
AT&T said it would be the first U.S. carrier to offer the BlackBerry Priv, powered by Google's Android mobile platform.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry's move to launch an Android phone marks a shift away from its own BlackBerry 10 platform, which failed to regain market share ceded to Apple Inc's iPhone and a slew of Android-powered devices.
BlackBerry also closed on Monday the acquisition of rival mobile software provider Good Technology Corp, which it bought for $425 million to boost its ability to help corporate clients manage smartphones running on different operating systems.
BlackBerry's shares were up 1.8 percent at C$9.70 in afternoon trading in Toronto. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.