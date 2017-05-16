BlackBerry working with automakers on anti-hack tool -analyst

TORONTO May 16 BlackBerry Ltd is
working with at least two automakers to develop a security
service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses
and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger,
according to a financial analyst.
The service, which would also be able to install security
patches to an idle car, is being tested by luxury automakers
Aston Martin and Range Rover, Macquarie analyst Gus Papageorgiou
said in a note to clients sent late on Monday.
Auto security is among several areas that BlackBerry is
betting will boost its revenue after the Canadian company lost
its dominance of the smartphone market to Apple Inc and
others over the past decade.
John Wall, the head of BlackBerry's QNX division, and
company spokeswoman Sarah McKinney both declined to comment.
Matthew Clarke, a spokesman for Aston Martin, said in an
email he was not aware of the company testing such a product.
Representatives with Range Rover's parent company, Jaguar Land
Rover, could not be reached for comment.
The service could be launched as early as next year,
generating about $10 a month per vehicle for BlackBerry,
according to Papageorgiou, who has followed BlackBerry for more
than 15 years.
Vehicles increasingly rely on dozens of computers that
connect to each other as well as the internet, mobile networks
and Bluetooth communications systems that make them vulnerable
to remote hacks.
"Although a connected, more software-centric automobile
offers tremendous advantages to consumers, it also opens the
doors to hackers," Papageorgiou wrote in his note.
Automaker interest in cyber security has risen dramatically
since 2015, when two hacking experts uncovered vulnerabilities
in Fiat Chrysler vehicles that led to a U.S. recall of
1.4 million autos.
BlackBerry shares rose 5.3 percent to close at C$13.84 after
touching C$14.15, the highest since March 2015.
