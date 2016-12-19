Switching gears, Canada's BlackBerry to open autonomous vehicle hub

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Dec 18 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd
will open an autonomous driving research center on Monday, as it
tries to make itself an indispensable under-the-hood piece of
the automotive industry's weaponry in the self-driving vehicle
arms race.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the launch by the
Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone pioneer, the prime minister's
office said on Sunday. A Blackberry spokeswoman deferred any
comment on the project until Monday.
Blackberry, once known for its phones but now betting its
future on the more profitable business of making software and
managing mobile devices after largely ceding the smartphone
market to the likes of Apple and Samsung, is expanding
subsidiary QNX's Ottawa facility to focus on developing advanced
driver assistance and autonomous vehicle technology.
After a detour where QNX's industrial-focused software was
used to reinvent the now-discarded BlackBerry phone operating
system, BlackBerry is focused on how its embedded software
interacts with the explosion of sensors, cameras and other
components required for a car to drive itself.
But while deep-pocketed Silicon Valley has invested heavily
in the artificial intelligence and machine learning required for
autonomy, more financially-constrained BlackBerry has not,
eyeing instead a niche role as a trusty sidekick.
"What QNX is doing is providing the infrastructure that
allows you to build higher-level algorithms and to also acquire
data from the sensors in a reliable manner," said Sebastian
Fischmeister, a University of Waterloo associate professor who
has worked with QNX since 2009.
"Our play in this is that we provide the software foundation
for these high-performance compute platforms," QNX head John
Wall said in an interview on Friday .
BlackBerry and the university's research teams got the green
light to test Ford Motor Co Lincoln vehicles with
autonomous features on Ontario's public roads late last month.
The company has also inked a deal to work directly with the
Detroit-based carmaker as it works to get fleets of robot
ride-sharing vehicles to market by 2021.
Wall said the company is in advanced discussions with "more
than one or two" other major global automakers about similar
partnerships, but also cautioned that the hype of robot cars
would take a long time to be fully realized.
QNX already powers infotainment and telematics systems in
millions of cars, giving an option to automakers watching the
speed at which firms such as Tesla Motors Inc,
ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, and
Alphabet Inc's Google have advanced their self-driving
projects.
"If they can prove that they have the whole package and the
security, they could absolutely dominate the market" for
autonomous vehicle operating systems, said Sam Fiorani, an
analyst at Auto Forecast Solutions.
Risks remain, including the challenge from chipmakers such
as Intel Corp who, eyeing demand for their processors
in future robot cars, could discount or give away their own
security and safety software in order to sell more hardware.
"Some of these companies can afford to lose a lot of money
in their pursuit of adoption and market share," said Chris
Rommel, who leads embedded technology research at VDC Research.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, additional reporting by Andrea
Hopkins; Editing by Alan Crosby)