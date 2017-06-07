UPDATE 1-BlackBerry offers software for running computer systems on cars

(Adds executive comment, detail)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 7 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Wednesday it has developed new software for running
complex computer systems on vehicles, giving the once dominant
smartphone maker a leg up in a burgeoning segment of the
technology market.
The company declined to name any automakers who plan to use
the technology, but senior BlackBerry executive John Wall said
"multiple" car companies have started incorporating it into
onboard computer systems of vehicles that are currently in
development.
BlackBerry touted the product, the QNX Hypervisor 2.0, as a
way to make vehicles more secure from hacking, saying it can
isolate multiple systems to run on a single piece of silicon,
allowing them to isolate functions critical to safety from
systems that are exposed to wireless networks.
"Think of a house, and a burglar getting into a room. So
even if the burglar does get into that room, the door is locked,
he can't get out of that room. And even if he can get into the
hallway, the other rooms are locked," Wall, the head of
BlackBerry's QNX division said in a teleconference with
reporters.
QNX has a strong position in the market for
internet-connected car infotainment systems, and is looking to
boost sales by expanding into more of the vehicle.
The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing
segments of the technology market, as automakers race to add
more autonomous features and ultimately seek to build
self-driving cars.
Qualcomm Inc said the new hypervisor is compatible
with its Snapdragon 820Am automotive processor, enabling
carmakers to reduce hardware complexity and costs by putting
multiple systems on a single platform.
BlackBerry shares were little changed in morning trade. They
have soared about 63 percent since late March on hopes for high
sales growth from QNX and other relatively new products.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle
and Tom Brown)