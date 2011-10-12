BlackBerry outage frustrates investment bankers

* Bankers hit by BlackBerry outage are frustrated
* Some banks allow iPhones, Android devices
* Many bankers still prefer BlackBerry for work
* Security concerns are top factor for all devices
By Paritosh Bansal
Oct 12 A senior investment banker at a major
Wall Street firm kept sending out emails on his BlackBerry on
Wednesday morning. And they kept bouncing back.
"It's one of those things -- you don't realize how
important it is to breathe, until you can't do it," said the
New York-based banker, who declined to be named because he was
not authorized to speak about the subject on behalf of his
bank.
The banker is one of millions of BlackBerry users in
various regions around the world who have been plagued by
service disruptions over the last three days, with North
American users of Research in Motion's RIM.TO popular
handheld device being the latest to get hit on Wednesday.
Indeed, Wall Street honchos and others who tend to spend
more time on their BlackBerry than perhaps with their families
were left frustrated at the service disruption -- a sentiment
that does not bode well for Research in Motion.
The disruptions were the worst since an outage swept North
America two years ago, and analysts said it could ratchet up
the negative sentiment towards a company already losing market
share to rivals such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung
(005930.KS).
Research in Motion advised clients of the outage in the
Americas and said it was working to restore services. The
company wasn't immediately available to comment on this
article.
The disruption comes on top of increasing demand from
bankers to be allowed to use other devices on company networks.
Some do not want to carry two phones, and some prefer tablet
computers such as iPads over laptops.
Banks also have an incentive in allowing employees to use
their own devices, as it can save on costs that come with the
company paying for the BlackBerry and the service plan.
One London-based banker, who advises telecom and technology
companies, said he has been increasingly using an iPad with
clients during pitches but was worried about data security.
"I only use my iPad for publicly available information at
the moment because we are not yet sure about security for
nonpublic and sensitive information," said the banker said, who
wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the subject.
One of Blackberry's main selling points has been Research
in Motion's top-tier security features.
But mobile device management companies such as Good
Technology and MobileIron are offering alternatives, allowing
some banks to start letting employees use other devices like
iPhones, iPads and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android-based phones
on the company's network.
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, for instance, allows employees to
connect to other devices, while Barclays Capital (BARC.L)
allows some employees to use iPhones and iPads. Standard
Chartered switched from BlackBerry to iPhones for many users
several months ago.
At Sagent Advisors, an independent investment bank in New
York, 10 percent to 15 percent of the users have switched to
iPhones, while another 10 percent to 15 percent have taken up
Android devices.
"It is still mostly BlackBerry but quickly moving away,"
said Terrence Barron, Sagent's head of marketing and
communications. "Over time there has been much more of sliding
over to Android devices and iPhones for us."
Still, Blackberry remains ubiquitous on Wall Street, and
some bankers said they prefer the device over others when it
comes to work.
One Houston-based investment banker who focuses on energy
sector deals said while Wednesday's disruption was frustrating,
he felt it was not frequent enough to force a change at his
firm.
"If BlackBerry were down every other day it would be a
pretty big issue," the banker said. "It just forces you to
actually call your assistant. It's like the old days, when you
had to talk to people."
The banker, who requested anonymity because he was not
authorized to speak to the press, said he also carries an
iPhone for personal use.
