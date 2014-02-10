BlackBerry's head of BBM business leaves company

BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
TORONTO Feb 10 BlackBerry Ltd said on Monday that Andrew Bocking, the executive in charge of its BBM instant messaging business, has left the company.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company did not disclose whether Bocking's departure was part of an internal management shuffle or whether he left to pursue other interests.
The technology company, which is seeking to rebuild itself under the leadership of new Chief Executive John Chen, said only that Bocking "made the decision to leave BlackBerry".
Since taking the reins late last year, Chen has reshuffled management ranks and has signaled that he plans to focus more on the company's services, or enterprise, business, which manages smartphone traffic on the internal networks of corporate and government clients.
BlackBerry said John Sims, who heads the company's enterprise segment, will add the BBM team to his organization. The company said it plans to build on BBM's strength in messaging and expand it into new areas, including mobile marketing, community building and enterprise messaging.
News of Bocking's departure was reported initially by tech news website BGR earlier on Monday.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
LONDON, April 28 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.
LONDON, April 28 Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will still be their fifth straight month of gains.