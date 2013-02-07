BlackBerry strengthens board with two wireless industry veterans

TORONTO Feb 7 BlackBerry named two
wireless industry veterans to an expanded board of directors on
Thursday, seeking to allay some investor concern around the
level of industry experience it has on its board.
The smartphone maker has struggled in the last three years,
bleeding market share to nimbler rivals with faster and snazzier
devices.
Shareholders reelected its board nominees at the last annual
meeting in Waterloo, Ontario in July. But some investors said
they disapproved of the board's performance and the percentage
of withheld votes for its long-time directors jumped sharply.
BlackBerry said its new board members are Richard Lynch, a
former long-serving executive at U.S. wireless carrier Verizon
Communications, and Bert Nordberg, a former chair of Sony
Mobile and one-time president and CEO of Sony Ericsson.
BlackBerry, which changed its name last week from Research
In Motion, is attempting to win back investors and consumers
with a revamped line of smartphones powered by its new
BlackBerry 10 operating system. It said the two new nominees
will add "talent and industry knowledge" to its board.
BlackBerry's board will now consist of 12 members, of which
10 are independent members.
Shares of BlackBerry rose on Thursday for a fourth straight
day on reports of strong sales for the new Z10 touch-screen
device in its early introduction to Canada and Britain.
The company said Canadian launch-day sales were the best
ever for a new BlackBerry. It said the first week of sales in
Britain were nearly three times better than its last best
performance there.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Maynard Um assumed coverage
of BlackBerry on Thursday and boosted his firm's rating on the
company to "outperform," from "market perform."
BlackBerry shares rose 2.7 percent to $16.48 on the Nasdaq
by early afternoon on Thursday.
The shares are up more than 25 percent from Friday's close
of $13.03 on the Nasdaq, but are still below the 2013 high
$18.32, reached soon before the Z10's Jan. 30 launch.
BlackBerry shares fell last week on disappointment that the
new devices will not hit the crucial U.S. market until next
month. Despite the recent rally, the company's share price
remains some 90 percent below its peak in 2008, when BlackBerry
devices dominated a nascent smartphone market.
Japan's Nikkei in an unsourced report on Thursday said that
BlackBerry would stop offering its smartphones in Japan, due to
poor sales. BlackBerry was not immediately reachable for comment
on the report.