BlackBerry works with Boeing on phone that self-destructs

WATRERLOO, Ontario Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd
is working with Boeing Co on Boeing's
high-security Android-based smartphone, the Canadian mobile
technology company's chief executive said on Friday.
The Boeing Black phone being developed by the Chicago-based
aerospace and defense contractor, which is best known for
jetliners and fighter planes, can self-destruct if it is
tampered with.
The Boeing Black device encrypts calls and is aimed at
government agencies and others that need to keep communications
and data secure.
"We're pleased to announce that Boeing is collaborating with
BlackBerry to provide a secure mobile solution for Android
devices utilizing our BES 12 platform," BlackBerry CEO John Chen
said on a conference call held to discuss its quarterly results.
"That, by the way, is all they allow me to say."
The BlackBerry Enterprise Service, or BES 12, will allow
clients such as corporations and government agencies to manage
and secure not just BlackBerry devices on internal networks, but
those that run on rival operating systems such as Google's
Android and Apple's iOS.
The Boeing phone uses dual SIM cards to enable it to access
multiple cell networks and can be configured to connect with
biometric sensors and satellites. Boeing has begun offering the
phone to potential customers.
