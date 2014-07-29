BRIEF-Blackberry to acquire voice and data encryption firm Secusmart Gmbh

July 29 Blackberry :

* Says has agreed to acquire privately-held voice and data encryption firm secusmart gmbh

* Blackberry CEO John Chen says company will soon be back on a growth footing with the last of the lay-offs set to be completed by the end of July

* Says terms of deal not disclosed

* CEO John Chen says turnaround on-track; sees revenue growth kicking in during Q2 Of the next fiscal year Further company coverage: