BRIEF-Blackberry to acquire voice and data encryption firm Secusmart Gmbh

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Blackberry :
* Says has agreed to acquire privately-held voice and data encryption firm secusmart gmbh
* Blackberry CEO John Chen says company will soon be back on a growth footing with the last of the lay-offs set to be completed by the end of July
* Says terms of deal not disclosed
* CEO John Chen says turnaround on-track; sees revenue growth kicking in during Q2 Of the next fiscal year Further company coverage:
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility