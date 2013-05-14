BRIEF-BlackBerry comments from BlackBerry Live conference

May 14 * Blackberry CEO says company is back on solid ground and most

successful launch year for the company is well underway * Blackberry CEO says q10 to hit U.S. store shelves in early

June * Blackberry CEO says blackberry 10.1 set to start rolling out

to z10 users from today * Blackberry CEO unveils new blackberry 10 device dubbed the

q5 * Blackberry CEO says bb10 platform up to 120,000 apps already * Blackberry CEO says skype now available for blackberry z10

device * Blackberry CEO says app revenue per user is more than double

that of Google play