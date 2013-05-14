BRIEF-Blackberry making BBM available cross platform

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 14 * Blackberry says already 12,000 bes10 installations globally * Blackberry announces launch of new bes 10.1; platform
provides device and app management for blackberry, ios and android * Blackberry says "secure work space" offering now in beta
testing and will launch this summer * Blackberry CEO says wants customers to build bbm further;
says over 60 million users globally already * Blackberry CEO says bbm being opened to a wider audience * Blackberry CEO says this summer bbm will be available across
multiple platforms * Blackberry CEO says bbm on other platforms will be free for
all users * Blackberry CEO says bbm video chat, voice and screen share
features will also be available cross platform
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.