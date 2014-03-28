版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments on revenue growth

March 28 BlackBerry Ltd : * Says expects to see revenue growth beginning to kick in during fiscal 2016,

after launch of bes 12, "classic" device * CEO says new Bold manufacturing run is primarily aimed at tiding the company

over until launch of "classic" device * CEO says expects canadian real estate asset sales to close around may, or

June
