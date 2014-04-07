版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-BlackBerry prevails in patent infringement case brought by NXP

April 7 BlackBerry Ltd : * Prevails in patent infringement case brought by NXP BV -- court records
