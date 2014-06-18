版本:
BRIEF-BGC Partners double upgrades shares of BlackBerry

June 18 BlackBerry Ltd : * BlackBerry shares upgraded to "buy" from "sell" by BGC Partners;

price target raised to $11 from $8
