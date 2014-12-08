BlackBerry, NantHealth launch cancer genome browser

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 7 BlackBerry Ltd and
NantHealth, a healthcare-focused data provider, launched a
secure cancer genome browser on Sunday, giving doctors the
ability to access patients' genetic data on the BlackBerry
Passport smartphone.
Earlier this year, BlackBerry bought a minority stake in
privately held NantHealth. The mobile technology company sees
healthcare as one of the niche sectors in which it has an
advantage, due to the heightened focus on patient privacy and
BlackBerry's vast networks that can manage and secure data on
mobile devices.
The company said the cancer genome browser on the BlackBerry
Passport enables deep, interactive reporting on genomics data
for physicians. It gives oncologists a tool to view individual
genetic alternations in a disease and allows them to highlight
relevant treatment options.
BlackBerry launched the square-screened Passport device in
September, the oddly shaped device was fashioned in a sense to
tailor to the needs of the physicians, with a wider screen that
allows for better viewing of X-rays, scans and documents.
"Our partnership with BlackBerry has really been able to
create a scalable super-computer in the palm of the hands of the
doctor," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, chief executive of
NantHealth.
BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen said he expects this
roll-out to get healthcare professionals interested in the
Passport.
The genome browser is fully encrypted to allow deployment to
enable clinicians to securely access patient data as soon as it
is available, wherever they are.
The browser will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics
Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January and it will be pre-loaded on
BlackBerry Passport devices and available to the professional
community in early 2015. The browser will also be available on
certain other devices running on rival platforms, but secured by
BlackBerry's network.
California-based NantHealth, whose cloud-based platform
already connects thousands of medical devices in hospitals, was
founded by Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and businessman, who made
billions of dollars selling his two former companies, American
Pharmaceutical Partners and Abraxis BioScience.
Soon-Shiong said the BlackBerry and NantHealth will continue
to collaborate on software and hardware, and he said that the
two are already working on a new device that will revolutionize
the transport of big data sets. Details on this will be outlined
early next year.
