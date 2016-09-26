UPDATE 1-BlackBerry CEO says turnaround two-thirds complete

(Adds background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd
Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday he was two-thirds of
the way toward achieving his goal of turning the Canadian
technology company's fortunes around.
"We have made investment over a billion-plus, all in
software, all in security, and now we need to execute it," Chen
said at an event in Toronto two days before the company will
report its second-quarter earnings.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry, a once-dominant
smartphone maker, has shifted its focus to software that
companies and governments use to manage their mobile devices.
Chen, who became CEO in 2013, had said he would decide by
September on the fate of its unprofitable hardware unit. He did
not provide an update when asked about the issue.
