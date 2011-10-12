Colombia wants BlackBerry users compensated

BOGOTA Oct 12 Colombia's chief consumer
watchdog urged telecoms service providers to compensate
customers locally for lost service as a result of the global
BlackBerry outage, promising an investigation into the
breakdown.
Industry and Commerce Superintendent Jose Miguel De La
Calle said carriers including Telefonica's (TEF.MC) Movistar
and America Movil's (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N) Comcel should act on their
own as intermediaries between consumers and BlackBerry maker
Research in Motion RIM.TO.
"We have the resources and capability to investigate this
lack of service, so we will do it," De La Calle told a news
conference. "Every Colombian who is a BlackBerry customer has
paid for service and should receive it."
He declined to say if regulators would impose any sanctions
against the companies, saying the investigation was
preliminary.
Colombia experienced two other BlackBerry outages in the
past month, before the most recent problems that have impacted
customers all over the world. [ID:nN1E79B1JU]
Research in Motion blamed the disruption on a "core switch
failure" within its infrastructure.
Comments on RIM's Facebook page and Twitter feeds numbered
in the thousands on Wednesday afternoon, as BlackBerry users
vented their frustrations.
The Colombia-specific BlackBerry Twitter feed
(@BlackBerry_CO) said restoration of full service was RIM's
first priority.
