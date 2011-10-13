RIM hasn't talked with carriers about compensation

TORONTO Oct 13 Research In Motion RIM.TORIMM.O said on Thursday it has not discussed compensation with the global carriers affected by a three-day BlackBerry service outage.

Founder Mike Lazaridis said during a conference call that RIM was sorry for inconveniencing its customers and was working to regain their trust.

The company said it had restored full service, and any residual delays in sending or receiving emails and instant messages would subside as a huge backlog clears. It gave no timetable for when services would return to normal.

