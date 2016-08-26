BlackBerry to sell $605 mln of convertible debt to Fairfax, others

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 26 BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it would raise about $605 million by selling convertible debentures to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and other investors.
The Canadian smartphone maker also said it would redeem the roughly $1.25 billion worth of outstanding debentures carrying a 6 percent coupon on Sept. 2.
The new debt that BlackBerry plans to issue will carry a coupon of 3.75 percent and will be due in November 2020.
BlackBerry said that if all of the $605 million of new debt is converted into stock, it would represent about 11.57 percent of the company's outstanding shares.
FairFax, led by well-known contrarian investor Prem Watsa, is the second-largest shareholder in BlackBerry with a stake of about 8.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
