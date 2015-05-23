BlackBerry cuts jobs worldwide as it consolidates businesses

May 22 Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
is cutting jobs across the world, the company
said on Friday, as it consolidates its software, hardware and
applications business.
The company did not specify how many employees would be
affected.
BlackBerry, which reported a 16.8 percent fall in quarterly
revenue in March, had about 6,225 full-time employees as of Feb.
2015, according to its website.
The company is reallocating resources to capitalize on
growth opportunities and achieve profitability across all its
business segments, a company spokeswoman said in an e-mailed
statement.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company last month said it was
considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would
result in the loss of up to 100 jobs.
Up to Friday's close, the company's Toronto-listed stock had
risen more than 62 percent in the last 12 months, whereas the
U.S.-listed stock had risen nearly 44 percent during the same
period.
