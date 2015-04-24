版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 25日 星期六 05:38 BJT

UPDATE 1-BlackBerry considers closing Sweden operations

(Changes source, adds closing share price)

April 24 BlackBerry Ltd is considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"At this time, we are considering the closure of our offices in Sweden. Since this may impact approximately 100 employees, we are now initiating consultations with the employees' trade unions," the spokesperson said in an email.

BlackBerry had about 7,000 people as of Sept. 2014, according to the its website.

The company's Toronto-listed stock closed little changed at C$12.62 on Friday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐