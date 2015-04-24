UPDATE 1-BlackBerry considers closing Sweden operations

(Changes source, adds closing share price)
April 24 BlackBerry Ltd is
considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would
result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, a company spokesperson
told Reuters.
"At this time, we are considering the closure of our offices
in Sweden. Since this may impact approximately 100 employees, we
are now initiating consultations with the employees' trade
unions," the spokesperson said in an email.
BlackBerry had about 7,000 people as of Sept. 2014,
according to the its website.
The company's Toronto-listed stock closed little changed at
C$12.62 on Friday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)