UPDATE 2-BlackBerry names Cisco veteran as new global head of sales

By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 13 BlackBerry Ltd named
Carl Wiese as head of global sales on Monday, an appointment
that comes at a critical juncture for the smartphone industry
pioneer, which needs to spur top-line growth in order for its
turnaround efforts to succeed.
Wiese has spent the past 12 years at Cisco Systems,
first heading advanced technology sales and later its
collaboration-product sales efforts. Those teams focus on
aspects such as security and web conferencing, areas that
BlackBerry is trying to expand within.
At BlackBerry, Wiese replaces John Sims, who had been with
the company for 18 months.
BlackBerry said Wiese, who has previously worked with Apple
Inc, Avaya, Lucent and Texas Instruments, will
be responsible for driving its go-to-market strategy and global
sales efforts.
"Carl has extensive experience in enterprise software and
emerging technology solutions, which will be instrumental as
BlackBerry moves toward stabilizing revenue," BlackBerry Chief
Executive John Chen said in a statement.
The move comes less than three weeks after BlackBerry posted
weaker-than-expected sales growth from its software business in
the first quarter.
Chen, who set a software revenue target of $500 million for
the current fiscal year, has built his turnaround plan around a
software growth strategy, hoping sales from device-management
software and fledgling areas like the Internet of Things can
replace BlackBerry's traditional service fee structure and
falling revenue from smartphone sales.
Chen indicated last month that he remains comfortable with
the $500 million revenue target, and noted that some of that
growth is set to come from acquisitions.
Although quarterly software revenue more than doubled
year-over-year, much of the growth came from two patent
cross-licensing deals. This spooked many investors, who
disappointed by the weaker-than-expected core software growth,
sent shares in BlackBerry tumbling to a 13-month low on the
Nasdaq last week.
Ontario-based BlackBerry also backed away from a separate
$100 million target for revenue from its BlackBerry Messenger
service.
Some analysts have long been skeptical about the viability
of BlackBerry's software revenue targets.
When Chen went over the company's sales targets at an
analysts' event in San Francisco last November and received
pushback from some analysts, he laughed and said if targets are
not met, he would still be around next year, but some of his
team might not.
BlackBerry declined to comment on whether Sims' departure
was tied to weaker-than-expected software revenue growth.
BlackBerry is also widely expected to debut a new
Android-based smartphone this year in an attempt to boost its
hardware sales.
