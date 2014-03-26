BlackBerry gets U.S. clearance for security solution

March 26 BlackBerry Ltd said it received
U.S. government security clearance for its solution that
separates and secures work and personal data on mobile devices
powered by Google Inc's Android platform and Apple
Inc's iOS operating system.
The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2
certification, a coveted U.S. government security clearance,
will allow government agencies to deploy the new devices as soon
as they are launched.
The certification will encourage BlackBerry's large
customers to continue to use its services, even as employees
seek to support their personal devices on corporate networks,
which could create security breaches.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)